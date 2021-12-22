Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte appears in court amid financial investigation after arrest at Manchester airport

The 50-year-old appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday

By Lewis Anderson
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 7:33 pm

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte has been charged with failing to provide passwords for various devices after being arrested at Manchester airport.

The 50-year-old appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in a prosecution brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Officers from Greater Manchester Police arrested the ex-Ibrox chief for not complying with a Statutory Notice issued under Section 49 Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000.

Craig Whyte, pictured at Ibrox on the day Rangers signalled their intent to enter administration. Picture: SNS

The FCA said that the arrest was in relation to alleged non-disclosure of key passwords for various phones and laptops, which were seized from Mr Whyte by a warrant issued under s176 Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 on April 18, 2018.

It is the first prosecution by the FCA in relation to this offence.

Whyte indicated a plea of not guilty and elected for trial in the Crown Court before being granted conditional bail.

Ten years have passed since Whyte completed a controversial takeover deal which saw him buy the club for £1 before the Light Blues entered administration the following February.

Speaking in May earlier this year, he said: “It’s hard to believe it is 10 years but I remember when I was first asked to have a look at it.

“I thought it was a good opportunity to make a profit. It seemed like a good idea at the time but clearly it turned out not to be.”

