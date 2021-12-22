The 50-year-old appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte has been charged with failing to provide passwords for various devices after being arrested at Manchester airport.

The 50-year-old appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in a prosecution brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Officers from Greater Manchester Police arrested the ex-Ibrox chief for not complying with a Statutory Notice issued under Section 49 Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000.

Craig Whyte, pictured at Ibrox on the day Rangers signalled their intent to enter administration. Picture: SNS

The FCA said that the arrest was in relation to alleged non-disclosure of key passwords for various phones and laptops, which were seized from Mr Whyte by a warrant issued under s176 Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 on April 18, 2018.

It is the first prosecution by the FCA in relation to this offence.

Whyte indicated a plea of not guilty and elected for trial in the Crown Court before being granted conditional bail.

Ten years have passed since Whyte completed a controversial takeover deal which saw him buy the club for £1 before the Light Blues entered administration the following February.

Speaking in May earlier this year, he said: “It’s hard to believe it is 10 years but I remember when I was first asked to have a look at it.