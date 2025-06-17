A Former Rangers man is the latest to move to the history-making Wrexham.

High-flying EFL side Wrexham are wasting no time on the transfer market as they prepare for their upcoming season in the Championship.

The Red Dragons are eyeing targets and kitting themselves out with the best possible squad ahead of the 2025/26 season, and have snapped up a former Rangers striker to bolster their attacking options. Ex-Scotland youth international Ryan Hardie has penned a deal with his new club, becoming Wrexham’s first signing of the window.

Ex-Rangers ace makes Wrexham switch

Hardie has signed for Wrexham until the 2027/28 season, joining the North Wales outfit from Plymouth Argyle. The 28-year-old joined the Pilgrims in 2021, following a successful loan spell prior. His time at Home Park saw him return 74 goals and 23 assists in 248 appearances. Wrexham will be hoping to see him recreate his form in their Championship season as eyes focus on how high they can climb the table.

Hardie, a boyhood Rangers fan, came through the youth ranks at Ibrox and made his professional debut in 2014. However, he had limited appearances for the Light Blues and was sent out on loan on four occasions before making a permanent move to Blackpool 2019. Hardie was loaned out to Raith Rovers on two occasions, as well as St Mirren and Livingston before he moved across the border. The 28-year-old is now ready to try his hand at a Welsh club as Wrexham enjoy their historic promotional run.

Ryan Hardie ‘delighted’ to sign for Wrexham

Speaking ahead of his first season with Wrexham, Hardie expressed his excitement to join the North Wales team.

“I’m delighted to get the move done, I’m really happy to get it done so early and I cannot wait to get going,” he told the club’s website.

“To get a full pre-season will be a massive benefit, to get integrated into the squad and learn the way the manager plays and get to know everyone will be important. The last couple of seasons, it’s been good getting experience in the EFL Championship and it’s experience I can lean on now. I’ve enjoyed playing there, and I’ve managed to score a few goals, so hopefully that can continue this season.

“I love how family-oriented the Club is, the community is all together and it really is a one-club City. Everything is to do with the football, and I’m really excited to be a part of that – I’ll give everything I’ve got for the badge.”

Wrexham will compete in the EFL Championship next season after an historic third consecutive promotion up the football pyramid. The Red Dragons rose from the fifth to second tier in just three seasons, becoming the first club to win three promotions on the bounce in the top five leagues of English football.