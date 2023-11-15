Former Rangers star could leave current club after just six months

A former Ranger star signed for his new club in the summer - but he could be set for early exit in January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Rangers fan favourite Ryan Kent joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer - however, recent reports suggest that he could already be set for an exit from the Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

While he is not expected to leave the club on a permanent basis, it seems likely that he could move to another team as part of a loan deal. One club in England is thought to be interested in exercising this possibility, though it is currently unknown as to who they are.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fenerbache head coach Ismail Kartal is reportedly unimpressed with the Liverpool academy graduate - he is believed to have informed their club board of his negative opinions on the player.

As such, it appears unlikely that Kent's already limited playing time at Sarı Kanaryalar will be set for an increase any time soon. If this is the case, then a loan move away makes sense at this stage.

Has Ryan Kent been a flop at Fenerbahce?

Since Kent joined Fenerbahce in August, he has made 14 appearances for the club, scoring just a single goal and registering a pair of assists. All of these goal contributions have come in cup competitions - he has yet to notch up a goal or an assist in the Turkish Super League as of yet.

Moreover, he has only made one start in the league - the rest of his appearances have been from the bench. Since September, he has just 36 minutes of league action under his belt.

Advertisement

Advertisement