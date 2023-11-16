Former Rangers star reveals ex Celtic player helped him secure move away from Ibrox

A former Rangers player has revealed that a Celtic alumni helped him secure a move away from the Ibrox Stadium.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glen Kamara has spoken candidly on his move away from Rangers to Leeds United in the summer transfer window of 2023 - and revealed that none other than ex-Celtic striker Teemu Pukki helped him complete a move to West Yorkshire.

Kamara said that Pukki contacted him to praise the Leeds setup - the 28-year-old said he was 'excited' by the things that Pukki said to him. Both Kamara and Pukki play together on the international stage for Finland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kamara joined Leeds United for a fee of around £5 million in the summer, after he was frozen out by then-manager Michael Beale. Since then, he has played in nine Championship games, registering a pair of assists.

During his time at Rangers, the Finnish international made 118 Scottish Premiership appearances for the Light Blues, scoring six goals. Previously, he has also played for Dundee and Southend United.

What did Glen Kamara about leaving Rangers?

Speaking on the Official Leeds United podcast, Kamara said: "The first couple of weeks [at Leeds] it was quite hard. I was just getting my fitness back and I hadn't played a lot. I was kind of training on my own away from Rangers, so it was quite tough. But it's good now and I'm feeling settled.

"Yeah, he [Pukki] messaged me as well, everyone does their due diligence at all of the clubs. He messaged me and had a word with me. He only had good things to say about the manager. I was like okay, I'm excited and after I spoke to the manager, it just confirmed what he [Pukki] said.