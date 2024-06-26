Former Rangers star seals quickfire Premier League transfer return as West Ham bolster key area
Former Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has outlined his reasons behind joining Premier League side West Ham United on a free transfer.
The London-born 33-year-old shot-stopper endured a miserable campaign between the sticks for Sheffield United last season - part of a defensive line that conceded over 100 goals as the Blades were relegated and made an immediate return to the EFL Championship in the process.
Foderingham’s contract at Bramall Lane expired this summer and he has subsequently put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Hammers. He will officially become a West Ham player on July 1st, with new manager Julen Lopetegui set to take over from the outgoing David Moyes.
It’s thought Sheffield United were keen to keep hold of Foderingham as they target an quickfire return to the English top-flight, but were unable to agree fresh terms. He will now battle it out with Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola for the No.1 spot.
“It feels brilliant to be a Hammer,” said Foderingham. “As soon as I heard of the interest, it was something that I was keen to get sorted and get done and I’m just delighted to be here. I’ve been fortunate to play for teams with a real strong fanbase, a fanbase that’s passionate about their club, and West Ham are no different.
“They’re a fanbase that care deeply about their football club, it’s a family club as well, and I find it’s always better to play for a team who you have those supporters cheering you on week in, week out. Especially in the last few years, the club has had some really good success in Europe and in the Premier League as well. I think the club has gone from strength to strength and I think I’m joining at a very, very good time as it’s a positive time for the club.”
West Ham technical director Tim Steidten added: “We’re really pleased to add a goalkeeper of Wes’s experience to our first team goalkeeping unit. He’s had an esteemed career to date, including playing at the very highest level in the Premier League last year for Sheffield United – and I’m sure that under the guidance of Xavi Valero, both Alphonse and Łukasz will benefit greatly from having another established keeper working alongside them on a daily basis.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.