Tottenham Hotspur player James Maddison has his shot saved by Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham | Getty Images

The London-born shot stopper has signed a two-year deal with the Hammers.

Former Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has outlined his reasons behind joining Premier League side West Ham United on a free transfer.

The London-born 33-year-old shot-stopper endured a miserable campaign between the sticks for Sheffield United last season - part of a defensive line that conceded over 100 goals as the Blades were relegated and made an immediate return to the EFL Championship in the process.

Foderingham’s contract at Bramall Lane expired this summer and he has subsequently put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Hammers. He will officially become a West Ham player on July 1st, with new manager Julen Lopetegui set to take over from the outgoing David Moyes.

It’s thought Sheffield United were keen to keep hold of Foderingham as they target an quickfire return to the English top-flight, but were unable to agree fresh terms. He will now battle it out with Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola for the No.1 spot.

“It feels brilliant to be a Hammer,” said Foderingham. “As soon as I heard of the interest, it was something that I was keen to get sorted and get done and I’m just delighted to be here. I’ve been fortunate to play for teams with a real strong fanbase, a fanbase that’s passionate about their club, and West Ham are no different.

“They’re a fanbase that care deeply about their football club, it’s a family club as well, and I find it’s always better to play for a team who you have those supporters cheering you on week in, week out. Especially in the last few years, the club has had some really good success in Europe and in the Premier League as well. I think the club has gone from strength to strength and I think I’m joining at a very, very good time as it’s a positive time for the club.”

