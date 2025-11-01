Former Rangers star takes aim at Russell Martin while claiming Danny Rohl is 'better educated' than predecessor

The former Dundee and Falkirk man believes Rohl has done more ‘due diligence’ than the man he took over from.

As Rangers prepare for the second Old Firm of the season, a former player believes Danny Rohl already looks a more promising appointment than his predecessor.

After a poor start against Brann, Rohl has won his last two games domestically against Kilmarnock and Hibs. The Rangers boss now has his toughest challenge yet in the form of a League Cup semi-final against Celtic. He will be taking on the experienced Martin O’Neill in the fixture, who has 27 more games worth of Old Firm experience than his counterpart.

Rohl ‘more pragmatic’ than Martin

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, Loy said: “he (Rohl) seems to have done a lot of things that Russell Martin didn’t do and by that I don’t even mean the football. I just mean Danny Rohl seems to understand the fans slightly better, he engages with the fans. I think Russell Martin said a few things when he first came in which suggested he’d never watched Rangers since he’d left as a player.

“He had no idea of the player’s standings within the club. Now obviously I understand it’s a clean slate when managers come in and what’s gone before ‘doesn’t matter’ but Russell Martin made a few comments about (Nico) Raskin and (Kieran) Dowell and other players which indicated he just didn’t seem to have any concept of what had went before.

“It didn’t seem like he’d done his due diligence, whereas I felt Danny Rohl has. I think he’s more educated on the opposition he’s playing. He’s changed the shape, he’s prepared to be more pragmatic to get the confidence up and the organisation was terrible, some of the goals they conceded were so bad.”

Rohl’s changes have been necessary but not ‘rocket science’

Loy also went onto say that despite the positive changes Rohl has made, that it’s been nothing revolutionary due to the way Martin left the side. He said: “it didn’t seem like it would take an awful lot from Danny Rohl to make the team play better.

“I’m not saying they’re going to win every week or they’re going to be great every week but very simple things have been implemented straight away but I don’t think any of it is rocket science. They’ve changed the shape, playing three at the back, Meghoma’s been freed up and even Aarons looked slightly better the other night playing at wing back.

“I just think as well at set pieces and dead ball situations, for and against, they look so much better prepared. But it is a good start for Danny Rohl considering it’s early days, but one defeat can turn it all around and now they’ve got the small matter of the semi final derby on Sunday”