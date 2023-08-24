A former Rangers striker is still struggling to find a new club despite being available for free.

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos remains in limbo despite receiving a transfer offer.

Morelos left Rangers after six years during the summer, with his contract expiring after last season. The Colombian scored an impressive 78 goals in 178 league appearances for the Gers, and that form saw a number of clubs linked with a move for him during his time at Ibrox.

Many believed he would have no problem finding a new club, but that is not how it has played out, with Morelos remaining without a club despite the season having already started in most countries.

That being said, The Sun claim Mexican bottom club Cruz Azul submitted an offer to Morelos recently, hoping he would consider a return to Latin America more than seven years. But Football Scotland claim Morelos has already rejected the offer, hoping for a better offer further down the line.

As you would expect, the striker is keeping fit as he looks for a new club, and there has been talk of interest from Russia, but again, he and his representatives have opted against a move.

Morelos is likely to find a club at some point, but it seems he will take a choosy route to finding a new employer, hoping to land at a club where he can both make an impact and compete for some sort of success.

Ahead of his exit from Rangers, Michael Beale often criticised Morelos. He said of one of the Colombian’s performances back in May: “You saw a difference when Alfredo came on in terms of energy. But not a positive difference. I think we need a focal point for the team, for sure. Antonio Colak isn’t fit at the moment and Alfredo is obviously going to be moving on.”