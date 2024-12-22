Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Philippe Clement and Nils Koppen could look to these top level forwards for a bargain buy next summer.

It’s often the case that when clubs look to bring in a marquee signing that they will target someone either in their prime or in the early stages of their career that will have potential sell on value should they perform well.

However, that’s not to say there isn’t also value in perhaps bringing in a player in the latter stages of their playing career that still has plenty to offer. Rangers have had success with this in the past with Jermaine Defo being an excellent example of how valuable a striker can be and how beloved they can become by supporters even if they are not able top hit the same heights they once did.

With that in mind, we took a look at some of the current crop of veteran Premier League strikers who are set to become free agents this summer to see if there are any that could be of use to the Ibrox club. Here are four elite centre forwards that we think could make a real difference to the squad:

Callum Wilson

The Newcastle United forward will turn 33-years old in February and a tough time with injuries makes it seem unlikely they will extend his contract. By current standards he is far from at the ‘end’ of his playing career and could quite feasably have another two if not three (or more) good goal scorning seasons in him.

It would take a lot of convincing and a not insignificant salary offer to tempt him north of the border with the nine times capped England international sure to have plenty of suitors in both the Premier League and EFL Championship. Wherever he goes, if he can stay fit, he will be a real asset and will surely contribute more than his fair share of goals.

Chris Wood

Wood has scored and amazing 16 goals in 22 game for Nottingham Forrest this season and you have to believe, on the back of that, they will be keen to tie him down to an extension. If they don’t then other top clubs in England and potentially across Europe will surely be waiting in the wings.

However, at 33-years old this is by far and away the most prolific campaign he the former Leeds United and Newcastle man has had. He has played for 12 different clubs in England in total so a move north of the border could be an intriguing option for the New Zealand international but if he continues his current goal scoring form into the first half of 2025 then he may very well be out of Rangers price range.

Danny Ings

The three times capped England international is very much now a fringe player at West Ham United and you wouldn’t expect the Hammers to be rushing to extend his contract. Since his big move from Burnley to Liverpool in 2015 he has had spells with Southampton and Aston Villa and now at the London Stadium.

The consistency of his goal scoring has been up and down throughout his career but the now 32-year old once netted 22 Premier League goals in a single season for Southampton as recently as 2020. He’s another that will likely have a few options in the EFL Championship at the very least but if Rangers could offer him regular first team football again it may be appealing after a season of warming the bench.

Jamie Vardy

While the other forwards on this list clearly still have a few years left in the tank, Vardy will be 38-years old by the time the summer comes around. After becoming a legend at Leicester City it may be the case that he simply whishes to hang up his boots and ride off into the sunset.

However, if he does want to prolong then he would surely be given a hero's welcome at Ibrox. Vardy is a modern day Premier League icon, a 28 times capped England international and a known ‘character’ which always lends itself well to a strong bond with supporters.

He clearly keeps himself in great shape but it’s hard to see him playing every single game of a full season as he approaches 40-year old. That doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be a real asset though.