The Chelsea legend is currently in the frame to replace Michael Beale in the Ibrox hot seat.

Former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard is reportedly ‘open’ to speaking to Rangers about their vacant managerial position as the club beign the process of finding a replacement for Michael Beale.

The out-of-work Blues legend has been installed as the new bookmakers favourite to take over from fellow Englishman Beale who was sacked by the Ibrox club on Sunday night following their 3-1 Scottish Premiership defeat to Aberdeen.

Now the Light Blues board have started their hunt for his successor, with former mdifielder Steven Davis and Alex Rae taking charge of first-team proceedings on an interim basis for the upcoming Europa League group stage clash against Aris Limassol in Cyprus on Thursday.

According to The Telegraph, Lampard would be willing to hold talks with Gers hierarchy over the Govan job, with former player Kevin Muscat and AZ Alkmaar’s Pascal Jansen also in the running.

The ex-England international was considered to be an outsider for the position but many now view him as a genuine contender, with Oddschecker spokesperson, Sam Eaton stating: “There’s been a huge influx of bets for Frank Lampard to take the Rangers job in the last hour. The Chelsea legend has accounted for 86% of bets in that time.”

Sky Sports claim a shortlist of candidates have been in place for a number of months as part of the club’s succession planning process. However, it was understood that was not related to performances or results under Beale.

