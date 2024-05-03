Rangers are expected delve into the transfer market as they look to strengthen various positions this summer - and a search for new wingers seems increasingly likely.

With question marks remaining over loan star Abdallah Sima’s Ibrox future, Oscar Cortes’ injury troubles and Fabio Silva’s impending exit, manager Philippe Clement could be open to identifying alternative options without having to break the bank.

The Light Blues would be left relatively light on either flank, leaving only Rabbi Matondo, Ross McCausland and Scott Wright on the first-team books. The Belgian boss will no doubt have targets in mind.

Here, Glasgow World has scoured the top European leagues to pick out some candidates nearing the end of their current contracts for Rangers to explore. From a World Cup winner, to ex-English Premier League stars and a host of European alternatives, there is set to be plenty for the Gers and others to select from.

1 . Nacer Chadli Current club: KVC Westerlo

2 . Jakub Pesek Current club: Sparta Prague

3 . Adam Ounas Current club: Lille LOSC