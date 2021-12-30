Current Ibrox star Ianis Hagi will watch his DAD Gheorge in action on March 26

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and assistant Roy Makaay at Tynecastle.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will take part in a Weekend of Legends match at Ibrox alongside global superstars Luis Figo, Robert Pires, Roberto Carlos and Gheorge Hagi.

The game will take place on March 26 to mark the Ibrox club’s 10th anniversary, with a World XI team facing a Gers legends side.

Dutchman Van Bronckhorst will feature alongside the likes of Paul Gascoigne, Michael Mols, Sasa Papac and Nikica Jelavic in the Light Blues team, with first-team coach Roy Makaay set to line up for the World greats.

As part of the match, Rangers will make a donation to the Luis Figo Foundation, which was established in 2003 to support education, health and sports for children and young people across the world.

Lui Figo and Roberto Carlos will be team-mates again at Ibrox next year (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

The Portuguese legend told the Rangers website: “I have many fond memories of Glasgow thanks to winning the UEFA Champions League there in 2002 and the Weekend of Legends at Ibrox is set to be another memorable occasion.

“I’m looking forward to captaining a team that will include former World Cup, Champions League and Ballon D’Or winners and best of all, the weekend will raise important funds for my foundation which supports children around the globe.”

Van Bronckhorst added: “It will be an honour to run out of the Ibrox tunnel again and join some of my former teammates in this incredible match.

“Playing for Rangers was one of the highlights of my career so it is always a privilege to relive that experience and to do so for a match celebrating our 150th anniversary makes it even more special.”

Former Ibrox striker and Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd will also lace up his boots and is hopeful for a big turnout of supporters.

Kris Boyd enjoyed Rangers' 2-0 win over Sparta Prague. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

He stated: “Rangers’ 150th anniversary is a proud moment for every supporter and the Weekend of Legends will allow fans and some of the world’s most iconic players to come together and celebrate this incredible milestone.

“I can’t wait to pull the Rangers shirt back on and share the pitch with such legendary players on both sides and I’m sure the Rangers support will pack Ibrox out that day.”

Tickets are currently on sale to season ticket holders, priced at £22 for adults, £13 for concessions and £5 for juniors.