New Glasgow City signing Amy Muir believes her move to the 15-time SWPL champions will catapult her game to another level.

The versatile defender joins the Petershill outfit from Hibernian where she has been playing since the summer of 2019.

The 22-year-old, who has one senior Scotland cap to her name against Northern Ireland in the Pinatar Cup, was a regular starter in the National Team’s Under-19 set-up.

Muir gained UEFA Women’s Champions League experience during her time with the Edinburgh club and was part of the Hibs squad that lost 4-3 to City in a thrilling 2019 Scottish Cup Final.

Speaking to GCFCTV, Muir, who will wear the number three shirt next season. said: “I’m delighted to have signed for Glasgow City.

“I think the club as a whole speaks for itself given what it has done for Scottish Women’s football over the past ten-plus years.

“I’ve watched from afar how successful they’ve been and it’s exciting for me to now be a part of a club that is targeting silverware year on year, competitive domestically and in the Champions League as well.

“The next step in my career is to go and play in these big games and I think this is the right place for me to do that.

Amy Muir was on target for Hibs against Hearts. Picture: SNS

“The club has a real family feel to it, which makes it even more exciting. Coming in here and training full-time at a club with a base like this will only help to develop my game.

“Hopefully I can kick on and keep progressing further because playing football full-time is something I’ve always wanted to do.

“As a young player, you want to give yourself chances of being called up to the National Team. Having been involved previously and experienced the standard, it is difficult.

“For me, it’s about getting my head down and working hard. I’ve been out with a long-term injury, so my full focus is to get back playing to a high level and playing week-in, week-out.

“I’m looking forward to getting started this pre-season and be apart of the continued success the club has had both domestically and in the Champions League.”

Head Coach Eileen Gleeson added: “Amy is an exciting young Scottish player with huge potential and great experience of the Scottish league.

“Beyond Amy’s capabilities as a player, she is a committed and determined character which are key characteristics we look for in a person.

“I have no doubt that Amy will enhance our squad as a player and a teammate and look forward to working with her.”