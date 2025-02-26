The Rangers and Liverpool legend is billed for a return to the dugout this weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A host of ex-pros from Scottish football and beyond are lacing up their boots this weekend one more time - with a Rangers and Liverpool icon returning to the dugout for one game only.

Shooting Stars – which has been billed as Scotland’s version of Soccer Aid – will have legends of the game and celebrities battling it out on the pitch to raise vital funds to support dementia care, research and improvements in brain health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers and Celtic heroes are amongst those to be in the mix for the game, as are celebrities from beloved programmes like Still Game, with Sanjeev Kohli involved. The 60-minute game will be centre stage of a day of fun on March 2nd at Falkirk Stadium. There will be post-match photo opportunities with players alongside a host of other activities

It’s a game that will also see the return of Souness to management for one game only. He started his career in the dugout with Rangers and spent five years at Ibrox before moving on to Liverpool - where he made himself a legendary player - Galatasaray, Newcastle United and more. He’ll manage the likes of Celtic favourites Frank McAvennie and Simon Donnelly as Scotland team boss.

Families and fans can get a ticket for as little as £5 for adults while under-18s can enter for free. Dundee FC assistant manager, Stuart Taylor, is a lead organiser of the event and said: “Alzheimer Scotland played a big part in my dad’s journey with dementia before he passed away in 2021. My family and I wanted to give something back to the charity and the game seemed the obvious way to raise funds and raise awareness too.

“Dementia affects everyone from all walks of life and if we can help, in any way we can, then we’ll be a step closer to eradicating this disease. I’d encourage everyone to buy a ticket for what promises to be a unique and fun family fundraising event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry Simmons, Chief Executive of Alzheimer Scotland, said: “Shooting Stars is a brand new event for Alzheimer Scotland and we’re delighted to have the support of so many famous names from Scottish sport and entertainment, of Falkirk stadium and all our sponsors.

“This event will be a great way to bring communities together and raise vital funds to support people with dementia and their carers, as well as supporting better brain health for everyone in Scotland.”

Kohli said: “My dad had been living with Alzheimer’s disease before he died last year. I saw first-hand the debilitating effect this illness can have and know how important it is to support Alzheimer Scotland’s vital work in supporting people who are affected by dementia. I also used to play football with Stuart Taylor 40 years ago in a field in Bishopbriggs and thought it was about time we shared a pitch again.”

Check below for the names of those involved in the game. Tickets can be bought HERE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland team (Manager: Graeme Souness)

James McArthur - Frank McAvennie - Lee McCulloch - James McFadden - Lee Miller - Sanjeev Kholi - David Brophy - Steve Archibald - Julie Fleeting - Simon Donnelly - Richard Foster - Mark McLaughlin - Alan Gow - Mark Kerr - Tam McManus - Peter Martin - Kieron Achara - Tony Docherty

Rest of the World (Manager: Mixu Paatelainen)

Marvin Andrews - Rudi Vata - Dave Edwards - Davie Thomson - Stephen Hunt - Lee Naylor - John Sutton - Jose Quintongo - Morgaro Gomis - Stephen Ward - Gregory Vignal - Marvin Bartley - Tomas Cerny - Gavin Skelton