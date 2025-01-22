Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Manchester United defender has addressed the media ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie vs Rangers at Old Trafford

Harry Maguire admits it’s time for his Manchester United team mates to stand up and be counted as he called on more leaders to face up to scrutiny just like club legends Wayne Rooney and David Beckham did.

The struggling Red Devils head into Thursday’s Europa League ‘Battle of Britain’ encounter against Rangers low in confidence after losing four of their last five home games across all competitions. They current sit seventh in the 36-team League Phase table, just a solitary point ahead of the Ibrox side.

Victory for either team would significantly boost their chances of qualifying automatically for the last-16 and United centre-back Maguire wants to see more players stand up in the face of adversity.

The England international stated in his pre-match media conference at Carrington: “We expect a tough game. They're going to come here and give everything, but our focus is on ourselves and making sure we perform after a bad defeat at the weekend.

“I think as players, we were frustrated and disappointed, coming on the back of a good away perfomance and beating Southampton. We have to look at ourselves and take responsibility."

“I wouldn't put it down to that, whether I'm captain or not, I see myself as a leader in this group of player. I'm experienced and now playing for this club, there are ups and downs.

“It's part and parcel of playing for this club. I look at previous players and the likes of Rooney and Beckham, they had a large amount of scrutiny on them and they're world-class players.

“Football games are defined by small margins. We know things can turn and tomorrow is a chance to go out there and put on a performance.”