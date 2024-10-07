Arne Engels celebrates his opener at Celtic Park. | SNS Group

Arne Engels has spoken for the first time about what Lawrence Shankland said to him as he prepared to take the spot-kick

Arne Engels marked his first Celtic start with a second half penalty against Hearts during a 2-0 Premiership win at Parkhead last month - and has since revealed what was said to him in the lead up to taking his spot-kick from opposing players.

During the match, footage emerged featuring Jambos skipper Lawrence Shankland attempting to put the Hoops record-breaking summer signing off while preparing to step up for the penalty. He appears to shout “big pressure” at the 21-year-old, while another individual, thought to be Craig Halkett, responded with a skeptical “£10? yeah, right” as Engels waited to take the kick.

Unphased by the background taunts, the Belgian coolly sent Hearts keeper Craig Gordon the wrong way to get up and running for his new club which helped provide the impetus for fellow new recruit Luke McCowan to double the Hoops lead late in the match to maintain the Parkhead side’s unbeaten domestic record.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday’’s 2-1 comeback win over Ross County in Dingwall, Engels brushed off Shankland’s attempt to distract him as he addressed the Hearts talisman’s attempt to make him fluff his lines from the spot for the first time.

“I saw it in a video, actually, but I didn’t hear it in the stadium,” he admitted. “You’re in the zone and you don’t hear anything if you’re in the zone. Of course, it’s nice to grab a goal or an assist. This helps, but it’s not the most important thing - that was just that we got the victory in the end. That was the most important thing for the team and for the club. If you grab a goal, it’s always nice for the team.”

Shankland received criticism for his antics from some supporters on social media, but former Hoops star Chris Sutton saw the funny side of his childish mind games. Speaking on the ‘It’s All Kicking Off’ podcast last month, he said: “I love the sort of pettiness over in football. Engels - the big new signing for Celtic for £10million. As he is getting ready to take the penalty Shankland is screaming at Engels ‘£10million, £10m, big pressure, high right (sic) and all that’.

“Engels just strolls up and sends Craig Gordon the wrong way. Fair play to him. I wonder if he understood Scottish first and foremost. I sort of quite like what Lawrence Shankland was doing anyway. But it didn’t phase Engels at all.”