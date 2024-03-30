Hibs aim cheeky Rangers penalty award swipe after first-half VAR controversy at Ibrox

Referee David Dickinson pointed to the spot in the first-half after Gers centre-back John Souttar was fouled by Nectarios Triantis as the Hibs midfielder attempted to clear a cross in the box. Following a video review of the incident on the pitchside monitor, Triantis was penalised for catching Souttar in the face with a flailing forearm.

The decision prompted a furious response from visiting boss Nick Montgomery on the touchline and Hibs' admin team couldn't resist a not-so-subtle swipe at their Glasgow rivals after announcing the spot-kick award on X, formerly known as Twitter. The official club account posted: "Penalty to Rangers. Who had 20 minutes?"

The tweet has received over 6,000 likes and over 1,000 reposts on the social media platform. It was the 13th penalty Rangers have been awarded this season, but skipper James Tavernier - normally so reliable from 12 yards - was thwarted by veteran keeper David Marshall. In what was a near carbon copy of the Scottish Cup clash between the two sides, Scott Wright reacted quickest to turn home the rebound but a lengthy VAR review ruled that the winger had marginally encroached to cap off a crazy period of drama. Fans were left questioning the call to disallow the goal after it appeared Hibs' Rocky Bushiri also made an early run into the box. Rangers would go on to win the match 3-1, courtesy of goals from Tavernier, Cyriel Dessers and substitute Rabbi Matondo, rendering Myziane Maolida's equaliser a mere consolation.