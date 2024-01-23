Rangers will attempt to close the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership table when they travel to Easter Road to face Hibernian on Wendesday night.

Following their Scottish Cup progression at the weekend, Philippe Clement's side now head to the capital as they resume their league campaign, with eight points currently separating the Ibrox club and leaders Celtic.

This is the first of two games in hand Rangers have over their bitter Glasgow rivals, but injury-hit Hibs will hope to cause the visitors problems back on home soil after limping to a 1-0 cup win over Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

The Gers will be hopeful of replicating the 4-0 triumph over Hibs during the last meeting between the sides at Ibrox back in October as they look to pick up from where they left off in what is just their second league game of the New Year.

Nick Montgomery's side occupy sixth place in the table after 20 league games but have registered only one point in their previous three domestic outings since mid-December.

Both teams will continue to make do without several key players. Ahead of the game, GlasgowWorld has rounded up all of the enforced injury absences including 12 ruled out and two rated doubts for Hibs and Rangers.

1 . OUT: Ben Davies (Rangers) The central defender is "still not available" and no timescale has been given on a possible return date but his minor knock is only said to be a "short-term" issue. This game will come too early for him.

2 . DOUBT: Adam Le Fondre (Hibs) Veteran forward continues to recover from an extensive injury with his return imminent. Was involved in the Dubai winter training camp.

3 . DOUBT: Dujon Sterling (Rangers) The versatile defender/midfielder picked up a "small injury" following the training camp in Spain but is expected to return soon after missing the Dumbarton game.