Bisgrove outlined exciting new proposals during the summer to improve facilities at Ibrox.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove has delivered an update to supporters on the club’s proposals to expand and upgrade Ibrox Stadium and their Auchenhowie training base.

Bisgrove, who took over from Stewart Robertson as CEO of the Light Blues back in June, addressed fans at a forum event in New Edmiston House earlier this summer to outline the plans, which included the introduction of a dedicated signing section and significant improvements to facilities for disabled supporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bisgrove also detailed his ambition to expand Ibrox’s capacity to around 60,000 and potentially lower the pitch. He notified fans of the progress being made in his pre-Motherwell match programmes notes on Sunday.

James Bisgrove has stepped up to become Rangers' new chief executive.

He wrote: “Plans to further enhance both the Rangers Training Centre and Ibrox, by way of stadium expansion and upgrades to facilities, remain high on our agenda, and we look forward to detailing further plans in the near future.”

Meanwhile, Bisgrove also reflected on having the England National Team train at the Rangers Training Centre ahead of their friendly against Scotland during the recent international break earlier this month.

He continued: “It was very pleasing to welcome England to our training ground ahead of their recent match with Scotland. The current men’s set-up is undoubtedly elite - they expected and have the best of everything. For them to recognise the Rangers Training Centre as the preferred location to prepare for a match they evidently took very seriously is a massive compliment to us as a club.

Advertisement

Advertisement