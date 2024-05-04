The VAR error numbers are in but just how much of it impacted Rangers and Celtic.

Both clubs in Glasgow have had their share of refereeing drama this season. Rangers fumed over Willie Collum after some of his VAR decisions in December’s Old Firm while Brendan Rodgers was slapped with a touchline ban for comments made in the aftermath of defeat to Hearts.

Now in new findings released by the Scottish FA, an independent review panel has found 10 new errors made by the refereeing tech, taking the total amount for the season to 26.

That has brought fresh scrutiny upon whistlers after a season filled with controversial moments. Looking at all 26 incidents that have been deemed incorrect, Glasgow World looks at how each Premiership club has been impacted.

A -1 one is applied for a decision deemed wrong, and a +1 applied for decisions they were given that have since been declared incorrect.

1 . St Mirren (differential of -4) For: 0 Against: 4

2 . Rangers (differential of -3) For: 2 Against: 5

3 . Hibs (differential of -2) For: 0 Against: 2