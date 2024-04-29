As Celtic and Rangers battle it out for this season’s Scottish Premiership title, we can soon look back over the full list of statistics, including goals scored, penalties awarded and bookings dished out.

But looking a little closer at fouls, just how many have been committed this term?

Using official SPFL data, we’ve taken a dive into the full 42 strong list of clubs in the Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two and looked at how many fouls overall each team has conceded throughout the 2023/24 season so far.

Take a look at the list below and see how Celtic and Rangers compare to their closest Premiership rivals, as well as the rest of the SPFL tiers.

1 . Forfar Athletic Fouls conceded: 447

2 . Bonnyrigg Rose Fouls conceded: 431

3 . Livingston Fouls conceded: 427