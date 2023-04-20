Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago EasyJet issues cancellation warning to Brits travelling to Italy
2 minutes ago Goodbye to the blue tick: Twitter removes verified marks
1 hour ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
3 hours ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
3 hours ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation
3 hours ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week

How many penalties have Rangers received? Premiership spot-kicks for Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen & more - gallery

Michael Beale’s side head to Pittodrie this weekend to face Barry Robson’s Aberdeen while Celtic are home to Motherwell.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST

With VAR being introduced to Scottish football this season there has been even more discussion than usual around the awarding of penalty kicks.

Per data from football statistics site Transfermarkt, there have been 77 spot kicks awarded in the Scottish Premiership this season and it might not come as a surprise to find out which side sits top of the table for awards. Meanwhile, only four clubs in the league have a 100% record from the spot.

Here are all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs ranked from lowest to highest in terms of penalties awarded in the 2022/23 season so far plus their respective success rates:

Awarded = 1, scored = 1

1. 12th - Ross County

Awarded = 1, scored = 1

Awarded = 2, scored = 2

2. 11th - Kilmarnock

Awarded = 2, scored = 2

Awarded = 4, scored = 3

3. 10th - St Johnstone

Awarded = 4, scored = 3

Awarded = 4, scored = 4

4. 9th - Hibernian

Awarded = 4, scored = 4

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:CelticAberdeenMotherwell