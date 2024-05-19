Celtic have been crowned Premiership champions again as they take one step closer to a prestigious crown.

It’s the 12th time in 13 years they have earned the right to be kings of Scotland, and with it they have catapulted themselves into world record chat. Celtic’s latest glory is title 54 which puts them on the cusp of Rangers’ 55 total, which the Hoops have significantly narrowed the gap on over the last decade.

The Light Blues will be keen to keep their rivals at arms length next season and claim the title for themselves in term 24/25. Should Rangers go all the way, they will equal the world record for amount of league titles won by one club.

Should Celtic win again, they will go level with their arch-rivals’ total, and have the chance to go one better to equal the record in 2026. Here’s where both clubs rank right now.

1 . Joint-14th - Boca Juniors (Argentina) Number of titles: 35

2 . Joint-14th - Al-Faysali (Jordan) Number of titles: 35

3 . Joint-14th - Ferencvaros (Hungary) Number of titles: 35

4 . Joint-14th - Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) Number of titles: 35