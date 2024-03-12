They are vying with each other for the league title - but just how much are Celtic and Rangers squads worth compared to their domestic foes?

It's Philippe Clement's Light Blues who currently lead the way in the Premiership, two points clear of Brendan Rodgers' current champions. With nine games to go, they will face off against each other twice, with a potential Scottish Cup final meeting to boot if Rangers beat Hearts and Celtic get past Aberdeen in the last four.

One advantage the clubs do have over their competition is finances. With huge fanbases and runs in the Champions League and Europa League, Rangers and Celtic can outspend their rivals massively. How much, according to Transfermarkt, is that difference when it comes to market value of each squad in the Championship and Premiership?

Glasgow World takes a look at the numbers to see who sits where, and how much of a gap there is between Rangers, Celtic and the rest.

1 . 22nd - Airdrie £2.2m Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

2 . 21st- Arbroath £2.3m Photo: Euan Cherry - SNS Group

3 . 20th - Dunfermline Athletic £3m Photo: Dave Johnston