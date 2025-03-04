How much money Rangers could earn by beating Fenerbahce in the Europa League

A closer look at how much Rangers have banked from their Europa League earnings so far this season.

Rangers could be set to land another significant pay day if they progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League over the coming days.

While the Light Blues have been hit with disappointing results in the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup this season, they managed to secure an automatic place in the Europa League’s last 16.

Thanks to their solid run in the league stage, Rangers earned a top eight finish. With 14 points on the board they finished above Bodo/Glimt, Anderlecht and FCSB thanks to superior goal difference, meaning they avoided the nail-biting knockout play-offs.

Rangers are now preparing to battle it out against Fenerbahce for a place in the quarter-finals. The Turkish side just scraped their way into the play-offs after finishing 24th and beat Anderlecht 5-2 over the two legs to reach the last 16.

When do Rangers play Fenerbahce?

Rangers will face the 19-time Turkish champions on Thursday for the first leg in Istanbul. They will then host the return fixture a week later on March 13th at Ibrox.

The Gers will enter the clash looking to make a statement following their surprise 2-1 defeat to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend. The result keeps them well behind Celtic, who are romping towards the title with a huge 16-point lead and just two defeats on the board so far this season.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce are once again fighting with Galatasaray for the Turkish Super Lig title. The two powerhouses have gone toe-to-toe for the last two seasons, with Galatasaray coming out on top on both occasions. Just four points currently separate the two rivals, with Fenerbahce hoping to make up some ground between now and the end of the season.

How much will Rangers win if they beat Fenerbahce?

So far, Rangers have already collected a £9.15 million pot of cash from their Europa League progress this season. The earnings come from league stage results, bonuses for wins and draws and a round of 16 qualification fee among other extras.

Further reaching the quarter-finals would see Rangers earn an additional €2.5 million (£2m) to their earnings. Take a look below at the breakdown of the £9.15 million Rangers have collected so far. The figures are based on results and participation winnings, they do not include money from tickets sales or legacy UEGA payments.

League stage participation: €4.31m/£3.5m (€4.14m/£3.45m down-payment and €170,000/£140,000 balance)

Win bonuses (Malmo, FCSB, Nice, Union Saint-Gilloise): €450,000/£372,350 x 4 = €1.8m/£1.48m

Draw bonuses (Olympiacos, Tottenham): €150,000/£124,000 x 2 = €300,000/£248,000

Qualification to the round of 16: €1.75m/£1.48m

League ranking bonus: €2.175m/£1.79m

Top eight league stage finish: €600,000/£496,000

Total earnings so far: €10.935m (£9.15m)

Rangers’ clash with Fenerbahce will kick off on Thursday, March 6th at 17.45 GMT. Fans will hope to see Barry Ferguson and co clinch an advantage over the Turkish side to set them up for a blockbuster showdown at Ibrox.