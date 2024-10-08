SPFL clubs received record-high payments last season after the governing body posted a record £44.3million turnover .

The number was revealed in its latest annual accounts. Turnover has increased by 6% and beats last year’s previous record of £41.9 million. Figures also show fee payments to clubs increased by £2 million to £33.7 million. The total group distributions to clubs now totals £37.9 million, which is up from last year’s £35.8 million.

Murdoch MacLennan, SPFL chairman, added: “These latest annual results are testament to the hard work and talent of the SPFL’s member clubs and to the efforts of the dedicated team at the SPFL, which works tirelessly on their behalf.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to provide our members with the highest annual distributions in the history of Scottish league football and thank our members for their vigorous support.”

So how do the teams stack up against each other, including Rangers and Celtic? We take a closer look.

1 . Stranraer £60k | SNS Group

2 . Clyde £64k | SNS Group Photo: SNS

3 . Bonnyrigg Rose £67k | SNS Group

4 . Elgin City £71k | SNS Group