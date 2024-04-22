How much Steven Gerrard's personal company is worth as former Rangers boss + Liverpool icon has hidden fortune
Steven Gerrard has made a tidy sum from his footballing career - but the title-winning Rangers boss and Liverpool icon’s personal company is also making a fortune.
The former midfielder raked in big wages during his lengthy playing career at Anfield, before starting his senior managerial career at Ibrox. He won the Premiership title at Rangers in 2021 and it earned him a shot at Premier League management with Aston Villa.
That stint ended after less than a year and now Gerrard is part of the money-spinning Saudi Pro League as manager of Al-Ettifaq. His personal company have filed their accounts at Companies House and it reveals how much the iconic midfielder’s business some might not be aware of is making.
He set up Steven Gerrard Promotions while his playing career was still ongoing to make off-field income from ventures such as sponsorship deals. That continues to bring in a fortune more than seven years after his retirement from action at Liverpool, with the firm showing it has reserves of £9,039,518.
As part of that, there is an investment portfolio worth more than £6.3million, cash in a bank account and money owed to it by debtors. A profit of more than £1.5million was made by the company for the year up to March 31, 2023. That contributed to a value increase by £900k on the year previous.
Former Rangers Gerrard has handed more than £40k to good causes in the last couple of years through through his charitable venture, The Steven Gerrard Foundation. He has his own clothing brand called SSG Apparel and social media accounts have been used to endorse a number of products.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.