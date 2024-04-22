Steven Gerrard is set to put pen to paper on a contract extension at Al-Ettifaq.

Steven Gerrard has made a tidy sum from his footballing career - but the title-winning Rangers boss and Liverpool icon’s personal company is also making a fortune.

The former midfielder raked in big wages during his lengthy playing career at Anfield, before starting his senior managerial career at Ibrox. He won the Premiership title at Rangers in 2021 and it earned him a shot at Premier League management with Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That stint ended after less than a year and now Gerrard is part of the money-spinning Saudi Pro League as manager of Al-Ettifaq. His personal company have filed their accounts at Companies House and it reveals how much the iconic midfielder’s business some might not be aware of is making.

He set up Steven Gerrard Promotions while his playing career was still ongoing to make off-field income from ventures such as sponsorship deals. That continues to bring in a fortune more than seven years after his retirement from action at Liverpool, with the firm showing it has reserves of £9,039,518.

As part of that, there is an investment portfolio worth more than £6.3million, cash in a bank account and money owed to it by debtors. A profit of more than £1.5million was made by the company for the year up to March 31, 2023. That contributed to a value increase by £900k on the year previous.