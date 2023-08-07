The Ibrox side must overcome Swiss outfit Servette, but they will already know their possible play-off round opponent if they progress.

A general view of the UEFA Champions League Trophy

Rangers will find out their potential Champions League play-off round opponents when the draw is made later today.

The Ibrox club begin their 2023/24 European journey against Swiss outfit Servette on Wednesday night and Michael Beale’s full attention will be on progressing from a tricky third round tie over two legs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the Light Blues will be desperately seeking a return to the lucrative group stages and the squad will undoubtedly still have an eye on this morning’s draw to learn who they could face in the play-off.

A general view of the UEFA Champions League Trophy

Rangers managed to navigate their way through both rounds this time last year - beating Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium (third round) and PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands (play-off) - before enduring a dismal group stage campaign under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

So, when will Rangers discover their potential opponents? Here is everything you need to know about the Champions League play-off round draw:

When is the Champions League play-off round draw?

The play-off round of the 2023/24 Champions League will take place TODAY - Monday, August 7th. The draw will commence at 11.00am in Nyon, Switzerland.

How can I watch the Champions League play-off draw?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the draw will not be shown live on televsion. However, you can live stream the draw on UEFA’s official website.

Which teams are in the Champions League play-off round?

Rangers will face the winners of either PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs SK Sturm Graz (AUT) or Panathinaikos (GRE) vs Olympique de Marseille (FRA).

The tie will be played over two legs and is scheduled to be played on August 22/23 (first leg) and 29/30 (second leg).

When are the key Champions League group stage dates?

Here are the key dates for every round of the 2023/24 Champions League group stages:

Matchday 1 - September 19–20

Matchday 2 - October 3–4

Matchday 3 - October 24–25

Matchday 4 - November 7–8

Matchday 5 - November 28–29

Matchday 6 - December 12–13