Rangers will find out their potential Champions League play-off round opponents when the draw is made later today.
The Ibrox club begin their 2023/24 European journey against Swiss outfit Servette on Wednesday night and Michael Beale’s full attention will be on progressing from a tricky third round tie over two legs.
However, the Light Blues will be desperately seeking a return to the lucrative group stages and the squad will undoubtedly still have an eye on this morning’s draw to learn who they could face in the play-off.
Rangers managed to navigate their way through both rounds this time last year - beating Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium (third round) and PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands (play-off) - before enduring a dismal group stage campaign under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
So, when will Rangers discover their potential opponents? Here is everything you need to know about the Champions League play-off round draw:
When is the Champions League play-off round draw?
The play-off round of the 2023/24 Champions League will take place TODAY - Monday, August 7th. The draw will commence at 11.00am in Nyon, Switzerland.
How can I watch the Champions League play-off draw?
Unfortunately, the draw will not be shown live on televsion. However, you can live stream the draw on UEFA’s official website.
Which teams are in the Champions League play-off round?
Rangers will face the winners of either PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs SK Sturm Graz (AUT) or Panathinaikos (GRE) vs Olympique de Marseille (FRA).
The tie will be played over two legs and is scheduled to be played on August 22/23 (first leg) and 29/30 (second leg).
When are the key Champions League group stage dates?
Here are the key dates for every round of the 2023/24 Champions League group stages:
- Matchday 1 - September 19–20
- Matchday 2 - October 3–4
- Matchday 3 - October 24–25
- Matchday 4 - November 7–8
- Matchday 5 - November 28–29
- Matchday 6 - December 12–13
*The draw for the group stage will be held on August 31. In this drawn the 32 participating teams will be drawn into eight groups of four.