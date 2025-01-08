Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers will bid to end their wretched away form when they travel to Tayside to face Dundee on Thursday night

Philippe Clement will hope his Rangers side can address their shocking away record when they visit Dens Park to take on Dundee this week after dropping points on the road in the previous three outings.

The Belgian is eyeing a much-improved performance from his players after they were unable to build on a convincing Old Firm success by throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday in a game they should have won.

The Ibrox side have now won just three of their 10 league clashes away from home ahead of making the trip to the City of Discovery on Thursday. The hosts responded to a derby loss to Dundee United by beating rock-bottom St Johnstone 3-1 at McDiarmid Park at the weekend to leave them sitting in eighth spot.

Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know ahead of the match, including what channel the game will be on and how to stream it:

Where and when will Dundee v Rangers take place?

The Scottish Premiership clash will take place at the ScotFoam Stadium at Dens Park, Dundee on Thursday, January 9. Kick-off is scheduled for 8.00pm (UK time)

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Coverage begins at 7.15pm - allowing for 45 minutes of build-up before kick-off. Fans are also able to sign up to NOW TV and can purchase a one-off day pass for £14.99.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning. Supporters can also tune into Sportscene highlights on BBC One Scotland from 7.15pm.

Will there be a live stream I can access?

Yes, Sky customers will be able to stream the match live to their devices via the Sky Go app or website. Those with NOW TV subscriptions can also stream the game via the NOW TV app.

Rangers TV international subscribers can also stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials and VAR?

Calum Scott has been appointed by the SFA as the man in the middle for Thursday’s match. He will be assisted by linesmen Daniel McFarlane and Calum Spence, with Greg Aitken on VAR duties, assisted by Gary Hilland.

What is the latest team news?

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has been battling a defensive injury crisis with goalkeeper Jack Butland, captain James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Neraysho Kasanwirjo all still on the treatment table. Dujon Sterling is a fresh doubt for this game after limping off with a knock against Hibs. Midfielder Nicolas Raskin will serve a one-match suspension.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty doesn’t have skipper Jordan McGhee (hamstring), Billy Koumetio (ankle), Scott Fraser (groin), Antonio Portales (hamstring) an Ziyad Larkece (hamstring) available but new January recruit Cesar Garza could make his first start. Defender Seak Kelly has left the club after his short-term deal expired.

DUNDEE 9/1 | DRAW 5/1 | RANGERS 3/10 *Odds provided by Oddschecker.com.