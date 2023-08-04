Michael Beale’s side travel to Rugby Park on the opening day of the 2023/24 Premiership season.

New-look Rangers will begin the new domestic campaign with renewed cause for optimism after a busy summer transfer window of incomings and outgoings.

Michael Beale has re-shaped his first-team squad, bringing in nine new signings to replace the high-profile departures of players such Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Light Blues fell seven points short of champions Celtic’s title-winning tally last season, but the Ibrox side were in turn a full 35 points clear of third-placed Aberdeen. They will be hoping to get off to a fast start in Ayrshire.

It has been an indifferent pre-season in Govan, with the Gers managing just one victory from their four warm-up matches last month. Defeats to Premier League side Newcastle United and Greek Super League outfit Olympiacos were coupled with a 2-2 draw against Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in Germany and a narrow 2-1 win over fellow Germans, Hamburg.

Kilmarnock, under the leadership of Derek McInnes, finished third from bottom last term to stave off the threat of relegation back to the Championship. They will be targeting a place further up the table this season, with new club captain Kyle Vassell taking over the armband.

After qualifying through their Viaplay Cup group with victories over lower league Annan Athletic, Dunfermline and Albion Rovers in July, Killie will be aiming for greater consistency and stability this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Kilmarnock v Rangers take place?

The game takes place at Killie’s Rugby Park on Saturday, August 5th and kick-off is scheduled for 5.15pm.

Where can I watch the game?

Sky Sports Football and Main Event will broadcast the match live. Coverage begins at 5.00pm - one hour before kick-off. Subscribers can stream the game on their devices via the Sky Go app. You can subscribe to Sky Sports from £22 per month HERE or purcahse a Now TV day pass from £11.98.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.30pm on the same night and repeated again at 10.20pm, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning.

Who are the match officials?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Referee Willie Collum will be the man in the middle for Saturday’s match. The 44-year-old will be assisted by linesman Dougie Potter and Craig Ferguson, with Scott Lambie confirmed as the fourth official. Andrew Dallas takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Gary Hilland.

What has been said pre-match?

Rangers manager Michael Beale said: “I think we can tighten up the squad a little bit more. If we were to lose a player we weren’t expecting to, we can certainly go into the market and replace. But the big thing now is consistency over the next couple of windows of playing with these players and this group.

“The board listened to my plans straight away when I came in. We made some decisions that, from the outside maybe looked tough but with an eye to open up space and finance to bring in some of the guys we’ve signed. Now, we’re no further ahead in our wage structure than what we were. What it’s enables us to do is to maybe re-energise the squad with quality.

“We have lowered the average age of the squad and it’s important we let this team show their ambition on the pitch. I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve been right at the forefront of transfers with James Bisgrove. I’ve been able to act very quickly, so I’ve felt a lot of freedom in terms of being able to recruit the players. The motivation around the building seems to have gone up a few notches but that is just words. Let’s show it on the pitch now.”

What is the latest team news?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz will miss out after picking up a strain, while Beale confirmed that Fashion Sakala won’t be involved as the Zambian is “away having dicussions with one of the Saudi clubs”. Midfielder Glen Kamara is another player who won’t be included amid transfer interest.

New signings Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell, Danilo, Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers and Dujon Sterling will all be looking to make their Premiership debuts, while centre-back Leon King is back training after ilness but won’t feature. Connor Goldson could be passed fit after carrying out an individual programme during pre-season.

Kilmarnock have similarly recruited a number of new faces, with Kyle Magennis from Hibernian, Lewis Mayo from Rangers, Matty Kennedy and Marley Watkins from Aberdeen and Robbie Deas from Inverness all joining the Ayrshire club.