Rangers enter the knockout stages of the Viaplay Cup when they entertain Championship side Greenock Morton at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Light Blues will play their first match of the 2023/24 competition as they continue to tick off their hectic August fixture schedule, but Michael Beale will no doubt have on eye on their crucial Champions League play-off tie against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday next week.

That could mean a number of fringe players are handed a rare opportunity to impress against the Cappielow club, who won their opening league game of the season against Ayr United before crashing to defeat to Raith Rovers last weekend.

Beale will know his players can’t afford to take their eye off the ball after enjoying a successful trip to Switzerland in midweek, which moved them within 180 minutes of a return to the Champions League group stage for a second year in a row.

Having won the League Cup 27 times since its inception in 1947, Rangers remain the competition’s most successful club. However, they were defeated 2-1 by rivals Celtic in the showpiece final at Hampden Park last season.

Morton collected nine points from a quartet of group stage fixtures, finishing as one of the best runners-up behind Group D winners Ross County last month.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Rangers v Morton take place?

The game takes place at Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium on Saturday, August 19th and kick-off is scheduled for 12.30pm.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1. As the competition’s main sponsor, Viaplay have the exclusive rights to televise matches in the League Cup. Coverage begins at 12.15pm - just 15 minutes before kick-off. Viaplay subscribers can live stream the game online.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee David Dickinson will be the man in the middle for Saturday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman Calum Spence and Gordon Crawford, with Grant Irvine confirmed as the fourth official. Gavin Duncan takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Graeme Stewart.

What has been said pre-match?

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo said: “I’m pushing hard. The manager has brought in a lot of talent, that is what you want at a big club. For me, it is about showing what I can bring to the team. Everyone wants to play football, but sometimes you have to keep grafting and wait for your opportunity. It is down to me to be fit, work hard and show that I am ready.

“The manager has been honest and open with me, we have a good relationship. The more I take my opportunities, the more game time I will get. We have a lot of talent at Rangers and everyone has to take the opportunity. I haven’t reached the levels I have wanted to reach. iIm not stressing or panicking, this can happen in football and it is up to me to contribute. I know my quality, it was good to show my game last week and have to keep delivering in every game.

“If given the opportunity, it would be a good chance for me to show what I am about. Whenever the manager decides he needs me I have to be on it. I feel like I can fit in the system the manager wants, I am naturally a wide player but I am also happy to play inside. I feel like I am in a good place right now and enjoying my football.”

Morton boss Dougie Imrie said: “It’ll be massively difficult in terms of facing top international players worth million of pounds,. Danilo probably covers our full wages and expenditure for around three years which tells us the level of competition that you’re facing. We’ll embrace it though. I’ve got a fantastic group who give their all.”

What is the latest team news?

It seems likely that Michael Beale will rotate his squad with such an important Champions League play-off on the horizon, with a nuber of fringe players expected to get some minutes under their belt.

The likes of Rabbi Matondo, Leon Balogun, Scott Wright and Kemar Roofe could all be included, while it remains to be seen if attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence will play any part as he steps his his recovery from a long-term injury. Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz will feature having spent the past fortnight on the club’s treatment table with a muscle strain.