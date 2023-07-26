Rangers return to pre-season friendly action when they welcome Greek Super League outfit Olympiacos to Ibrox on Wednesday evening.

Following two positive warm-up games against Newcastle United (2-1 loss) and Hamburg (2-1 win) on home soil, Michael Beale’s side will continue to ramp up their preparations for the 2023/24 season with another challenging test against top European opposition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Light Blues learned their Champions League third qualifying round opponents on Tuesday and they will be confident of building on Saturday’s solid performance against Bundesliga second tier side Hamburg, during which first-half goals from Fashion Sakala and James Tavernier secured the victory.

Leon Balogun in training yesterday. He has reunited with former Rangers teammates Kemar Roofe and Borna Barisic, pictured behind him (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

While pre-season is about getting minutes into the legs of players before the competitive action starts, Beale will have been delighted to welcome back attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence and frontman Kemar Roofe after long-term injuries with both players introduced in the second half.

Olympiacos arrive in Glasgow on the back off relinquishing their four-year stranglehold on the Greek top-flight after finishing third behind newly-crowned champions Panathinaikos and runners-up AEK Athens last term. It will be the first time since the 2018/19 season that the club will not participate in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.

Currently under the leadership of Spaniard Diego Martinez, they have played three warm-up matches so far this summer, beating Czech side FC Slovacko 2-1, before recording back-to-back 1-1 draws with Danish side Nordsjaelland and Sabah Baku of Azerbaijan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Rangers v Olympiacos take place?

The game takes place at Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday 26th July and kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm.

Where can I watch the game?

Rangers have confirmed they will be live streaming the game via their in-house television station ‘Rangers TV’. Supporters can purchase access to the stream for tonight’s match and Saturday’s clash with Hoffenheim for £11.99 here.

Are there tickets available for the game?

There are still plenty of tickets available, priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for kids. For a second consecutive fixture, there will be a trial signing section within the front section of the Broomloan Stand.

What has been said ahead of the game?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers manager Michael Beale said: “I want us to be a bit more ruthless and hopefully by the end of pre-season going into the league we’ll be creating lots of big chances and scoring a few more goals. We’ve picked up no fresh injuries and the competition for places is where I want it to be. It’s a completely different squad that should excite the fans. You can feel that in the air, there’s a lot of new faces and we hope theywill come out again to support us on Wednesday.

“I loved the new signing section behind the goal and the feeling around the club is pretty positive. We had a double session on Monday and trained hard on Tuesday, so we’re not going into the game with fresh legs. They’ll be heavy legs because I want them to feel the benefits when we come off of them a bit before the season. What I like about the players that have come in is they’ve got a real innocence to work really hard for each other. If they keep that going it will give us a great chance.”

What is the latest team news?

Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence returned to action at the weekend following lengthy injury absences. The duo will be hoping to gain further game time this evening.

Defender Johnly Yfeko continues to catch the eye and has turned out to be the “surprise package” of pre-season to date, according to Michael Beale. Fellow youngster Bailey Rice has also grasped his first-team opportunity and will be given another run-out. New signing Cyriel Dessers continues to get up to speed.

Advertisement

Advertisement