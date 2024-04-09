Dundee will host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday - providing the Dens Pak pitch is playable. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has received assurance that Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Rangers will go ahead as planned amid growing concerns over the state of the Dens Park pitch.

The condition of the Tayside club’s playing surface has came in for fierce criticism this season, with Philippe Clement’s title-chasing sides’ previous scheduled visit on March 17th becoming the fourth match postponed at Dens Park this season due to waterlogging. With the top-flight due to split after this weekend's round of fixtures, there is an urgency from the Scottish FA and SPFL to have all teams having completed 33 games by that stage.

As a result, the Ibrox side will squeeze in their latest trip back up to Dundee in midweek but concerns are growing over whether the game will be postponed for a second time with an amber weather warning for heavy rain issued by the Met Office.

Dundee’s wait to secure a top-six finish was extended further after a dramatic 3-2 loss at home to Motherwell on Saturday, with the game given a late green light after two pitch inspections. The Lanarkshire outfit were unhappy with the decision, voicing player safety concerns after large sections of the grass were heavily sanded before kick-off.

But recently crowned Premiership Manager of the Month for March, Docherty has been informed that their midweek clash with Rangers will be on. He admitted; “I've just had an assurance the game will be on. That's all I need to know.”

When quizzed about the current state of the pitch and the threat of further rainfall, Docherty replied: “It's not an area I'm comfortable talking about. My job is to prepare the team and that's what I'm doing.

