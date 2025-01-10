Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I was given an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Ibrox Stadium, home of Rangers Football Club

For any football fan visiting Glasgow from afar, I highly recommend booking a guided tour of Rangers Football Club which allows you delve deep into the history of one of Scottish football’s biggest institutions.

A trip to the illustrious Ibrox trophy room located within the historic Bill Struth Main Stand was a personal highlight. The story of this famous room full of footballing treasures dates back to 1959 when then-manager Scot Symon put forward a suggestion that Rangers gather all their trophies and memorabilia collected over the years together and put them on show for visitors to see after being left dazzled following a trip to Real Madrid’s stadium.

Up until that point, trophies were housed in the boardroom and other memorabilia were kept in the grandeur of the Manager’s Office. With gifts of varying size presented from clubs located all across the globe over time, the famed trophy room was built and is now being copied by others after visitors were left starstruck by the impressive array of silverware, awards and artifacts.

A vast array of silverware on display in the famed Ibrox Trophy Room | Lewis Anderson

A historic oil painting of the late Director/Manager Mr William Struth, which was gifted by several Glasgow businessmen, takes up a prominent position on the back wall surrounded by League Championship flag replicas (now 55), pennants and framed photographs.

There are six large-scale glass-panelled mahogany show cases, including four that proudly display a range of different trophies, including some spectacular crystal vases and glittering cups as well as the glow from the golden boot on a silver base, gifted by European giants Real Madrid.

Each trophy comes with it’s own individual story, while a number of awards and medals outline the most enthralling and inspiring battles of the club’s rich history.

Loving Cup remains a major part of Rangers folklore

The story behind the Loving Cup and how such an honourable gift came into Rangers possession is particularly interesting. It remains a major part of the club’s folklore to this day.

Rangers proudly possess the only remaining Loving Cup in use to this day inside the Ibrox Trophy Room | Lewis Anderson

The Cup is one of only 30 cast from a unique mould to commemorate the coronation in May 1937 of Their Majesties King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. Identical cups were presented to the 22 English First Division clubs of the time, with the other eight donated to the British Museum and various organisations.

Rangers were recognised as one of the world’s greatest clubs and were asked to participate in a special match to raise funds for the dependents of the miners who lost their lives in the Holditch Colliery Disaster. Bob McGrory - Stoke City manager - approached the Scottish giants to take part in the game and after some initial mixed reaction at boardroom level, Rangers agreed and also insisted they would cover all their own travel expenses.

The invitation was immediately accepted by manager Bill Struth and Stoke City president, Sir Francis Joseph, later presented the Light Blues with the final Loving Cup after the game, which ended in a goalless draw. His one request was that the it should used in perpetuity to drink to the health of the reigning monarch before the club’s first home match at the start of every year.

That tradition is still observed to this day, with guests and directors of Rangers taking part in a New Year toast celebrated in the Blue Room. It is thought that the Loving Cup is the only one remaining in regular use.

Rangers' 1972 European Cup Winners Cup Final shirt on show | Lewis Anderson

Due to the lack of space available in the Trophy Room, Rangers have moved other treasures into their brand new state-of-the-art Museum, situated on the second floor of Edmiston House, which was built to further enhance the club’s standing in world football.

Not only is the Trophy Room worth a visit, you get an overwhelming sense of the traditions of Rangers Football Club from merely climbing the iconic marble staircase.

To put it simply, the Ibrox Trophy Room can be best described as an Aladdin’s cave of riches and one I thoroughly enjoyed visiting.