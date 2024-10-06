Ianis Hagi of Rangers is shown a yellow card which was later changed to a red card for a dangerous challenge on Benjamin Kimpioka | Getty Images

The Rangers attacker was sent off on his long-awaited comeback in the 2-0 win over St Johnstone

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has labelled Ianis Hagi’s red card in the 2-0 Premiership win over St Johnstone as “clumsy” and “unlucky” before conceding his dismissal for a dangerous tackle was the correct decision.

The Romanian international - making his long-awaited first-team return after more than a year as a second half substitute - went from hero to villain on Sunday night after producing a moment of magic to pick out Vaclav Cerny with a brilliant pass to set up the Light Blues’ second goal. The versatile attacker was then given his marching orders by referee David Dickinson shortly after for catching Benjamin Kimpioka on the ankle.

Hagi’s challenge was initially deemed a yellow card offence by the whistler before a VAR review saw Dickinson reverse his on-field decision by upgrading it to a red, meaning he will now serve a suspension after the international break.

Ianis Hagi was red-carded for this challenge on Benji Kimpioka. | SNS Group

Reflecting on the performance and the second half flashpoint, Clement told Premier Sports: “We could have played better. In the first half there were good things, a good tempo but it went down second half also with the changes. New players coming in and also players who didn’t play like Ianis (Hagi), he didn’t play for a long time.

“It’s a clumsy challenge in that way for a player who is not fully fit yet for the moment. But this is the only way to get him fit and ready. It is what it is. It’s also not a violent one or with high intensity. It’s more a clumsy and unlucky one in that way. But it is a clear red card when I watched it afterwards.

“I don’t think it will be a big suspension. He now goes away with the national team and I hope he gets minutes there and then when he gets back we can have good training with him.”

Discussing Cerny’s two-goal contribution which helped to silence some of his critics, Clement added: “You don’t like to miss chances like on Thursday (against Lyon) and he is an experienced player and he knows the importance of not making that goal. It changes the game. He was really down about that but I think that is also the reason why he came to me after the goal.

“He has my confidence there is no doubt about that. I know his qualities, work rate and what he wants to do for this club. I am really happy for him that he could score two quality goals.”