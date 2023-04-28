In Pictures: 20 brilliant photos of Rangers fans supporting their team this season

Can you spot yourself in any of these photos? Here are some of the best ones throughout the 2022/23 season...

Rangers fans have endured another rollercoaster season, sampling their first taste of Champions League group stage football after a 12-year absence and a change in manager midway through the campaign.

Michael Beale took over the Ibrox hot seat from Giovanni van Bronckhorst back in November and the Light Blues boss has brought about an upturn in form but his side haven’t managed to close the gap on Premiership leaders Celtic as they close in on retaining the title.

A disappointing Viaplay Cup Final defeat to Ange Postecoglou’s side means Rangers must find a way to overcome the Hoops in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup on Sunday to avoid a potential trophy-less season. Last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Aberdeen leaves the Govan outfit with little momentum ahead of their visit to Mount Florida.

However, here is a selection of 20 brilliant photos of Rangers fans supporting their beloved team this season...

1 . Rangers fans hold their scarves aloft during the UEFA Champions League Group A clash against Napoli at Ibrox on September 14.

2 . Supporters show their support by setting off blue smoke bombs during the Viaplay Cup Final against Celtic at Hampden Park on February 26.

3 . Fans applaud their side against Hibernian on December 15.

4 . Fans sitting in the Copland Road stand create a stunning tifo display prior to the UEFA Champions League Group A tie against Liverpool on October 12.