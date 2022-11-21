In pictures: Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s 12 months as Rangers manager as Dutchman branded ‘victim of own success’
Four days after marking his anniversary as Rangers manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been axed by the Ibrox board
The Dutchman parted ways with the Light Blues on Monday morning, owing to a poor run of results so far this season deemed ‘unacceptable’ by club hierarchy.
The decision comes during the World Cup break with the Gers currently sitting nine points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race and after a diabolical Champions League group stage campaign.
Reports from the Netherlands have suggested Van Bronckhorst became the victim of his own success at Rangers, with respected journalist Marcel van der Kraan insisting the failure to reinvest in player sales led to his sacking.
Writing in De Telegraaf, he commented: “Van Bronckhorst achieve successes very quickly, which resulted in millions of sales, but the club refused to invest heavily again with the income. And that was precisely what was needed in a season in which the Champions League was scheduled with a killer schedule.
“Between January and August, Rangers sold 40 million euros worth of players, of which only a small part as spent on strenghtening the squad.”
Here, GlasgowWorld looks back on the Van Bronckhorst’s brief spell in charge as he became departed with the third-shortest tenure in the club’s history: