It was to prove another memorable European night under the floodlights at Ibrox as Rangers sank the German outfit.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side trailed RB Leipzig 1-0 following the first leg in Saxony but they quickly turned the semi-final on its head within 25 minutes in front of a raucous Ibrox support.

First-half goals from Light Blues captain James Tavernier and midfielder Glen Kamara put the home side in firmly in the driving seat but the lively Christopher Nkunku’s 32nd goal of the season levelled the tie on aggregate after 70 minutes to set up a nerve-shredding end in to the match.

In what was fast developing into an absorbing contest, the atmosphere reached fever pitch when John Lundstram swept home from close range with 10 minutes left on the clock after the visitors were unable to clear Ryan Kent’s dangerous delivery.

Rangers were excellent on the night and despite their hugely talented squad, Leipzig had no answer to their opponents relentless approach in the closing stages amid a cauldron of noise and the full-time whistle led the Germans to sink to their knees.

In contrast, the Rangers players looked on in utter disbelief after realising the scale of their incredible achievment. They had disposed of Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Begrade, Braga and now Domenico Tedesco’s men to ensure their season would culminate in a Europa League final appearance against Eintracht Frankfurt on May 18.

One year on from booking their ticket to Seville, we look back on that emotionally charge evening at Ibrox...

2 . Rangers fans tifo display ahead of the UEFA Europa League Semi-final, second leg against RB Leipzig at Ibrox.

3 . Players observe a minute’s silence to honour former Rangers kit man Jimmy Bell, who served the club for over 30 years.

4 . Captain James Tavernier side-foots home to open the scoring after 18 minutes for his seventh goal of the Europa League campaign.