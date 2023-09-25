In pictures: You’re not a true Rangers fan if you haven’t done these 10 things

Here are some of the traditions that true Rangers fans will have experienced over their years of supporting the club...

Rangers supporters follow their team year after year thoughout the highs and lows. Selling out their ticket allocation at venues across the country and often taking one of the largest travelling contingents with them in European competition.

Ibrox Stadium holds a special place in the heart of every Light Blues supporter. It is the spiritual home to the most successful club in Scottish football, having won a record 55 league titles.

The 51,000 seater venue is where thousands of fans come together every second weekend to share one common bond: a love for their football team. As a result of this, there are certain preferences and experiences which define Rangers fans and make them unique when compared with other fanbases in Scottish football.

In this list we look through 10 of those quirky rituals. If there are any that we missed out then please let us know...

1 . Boasted about the Ibrox atmosphere Rangers fans are renowned for being the most loyal supporters in the world and the Ibrox atmosphere has earned huge praise, particularly during Glasgow derby matches and European games.

2 . Visited the John Greig statue & Ibrox disaster memorial Located outside the Main Stand at Ibrox, the bronze sculpture is a tribute to former captain Greig’s contribution to Rangers. A memorial statue also commemorates those who lost their lives in the 1971 Ibrox Stadium disaster. Fans often pause for a moment of reflection.

3 . Checked out personalised bricks/slabs around the stadium Ibrox Forever is a special walkway of personalised engraved granite stones set in the ground around the perimeter of the stadium. Fans have the opportunity to purchase a brick or a slab in memory of a loved one. (Image: Rangers Youth DC)