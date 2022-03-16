Rangers are hoping to book their place in the Europa League quarter finals tomorrow (Thursday) when they travel to Serbia.

The Glasgow side have a comfortable 3-0 lead over Crvena Zvezda (better known as Red Star Belgrade) in the tie, with goals from James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos and Leon Balogun.

It was not quite as one-sided as the result indicates. Allan McGregor pulled off a superb save to stop a penalty, while two efforts from the visitors were ruled offside.

A number of Rangers players will have to keep it clean if they hope to play in the first leg of the quarter finals, should the Ibrox team progress.

Rangers captain James Tavernier celebrates his 12th European goal for the Ibrox club after opening the scoring in the 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade last Thursday. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Joe Aribo, Alfredo Morelos, John Lundstram and Fashion Sakala are on the UEFA suspension threshold. A booking for any of those players in the second leg against Red Star in Serbia on Thursday evening would see them automatically banned from the first leg of the quarter-final if Rangers get there.

If Rangers do reach the quarter finals, it will be their best showing in Europe since reaching the final of the UEFA Cup in 2008.

The Gers have been knocked out at the last 16 stage for the last two seasons - being on the losing end in ties against Slavia Prague and Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, Red Star are competing in the latter stages of a European competition for the first time in over 30 years, having previously won the 1991 European Cup.

The Red-Whites scraped their Group F campaign by a solitary point in second place and have since embarked on a 16-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

What time is the game on?

The game is one of the earlier Europa League kick-offs. The match is due to start at 5.45pm.

What channel is the game on?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 and will be available on the BT Sport app.