Giovanni van Bronckhorst will give his fringe players an opportunity to press against the Group A winners

Rangers will look to end their Europa League group stage campaign with a victory over leaders Lyon when they two sides clash at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais this evening.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have already confirmed their place in the knockout stages of the competition after finishing runners-up behind the Ligue 1 giants.

The Dutchman is expected to ring the changes with several Light Blues fringe players likely to receive a run-out in the concluding Group A contest.

Lyon have been in scintillating form in the competition and will bid to maintain their 100% record - the only team to have won all of their group games to date.

Their domestic form has not been as good, lingering down in 12th place after being held to a 1-1 draw by Bordeaux on Monday night.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, a stunning strike from Karl Toko Ekambi and a James Tavernier own goal ensured the French side ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Lyon vs Rangers kick-off?

Who: Lyon vs Rangers

What: Europa League – Group Stage (Matchday Six)

Where: Groupama Stadium

When: Thursday, December 9th, kick-off 5.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Coverage begins at 5pm. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or website.

The game will also be broadcast live on RangersTV.

What’s the team news ahead of Lyon vs Rangers?

Defender Leon Balogun is expected to re-join training this week but is still a couple of weeks away from reaching match fitness and will not travel with the side to France.

Barring Filip Helander (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue), manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has no fresh injury worries.

He confirmed: “Leon Balogun can’t travel with the team. Apart from that we have everyone on board. I have got to watch closely the physical state of my players.”

Lyon have suffered a major blow ahead of the match after it was confirmed former Celtic centre-back Jason Denayer is expected to be sidelined for at least eight weeks with an ankle injury picked up against Bordeaux.