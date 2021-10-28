Is Motherwell vs Rangers on TV? Stream details, kick-off time and team news for Scottish Premiership clash

Leon Balogun of Rangers. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rangers will be hoping to maintain their hold on top spot in the Scottish Premiership when they travel to face Motherwell on Sunday.

The Gers dropped points in their last outing, coming from two goals behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While that result was enough to keep them in front of the chasing pack, Celtic’s 3-1 win over Hibernian did halve the Gers’ advantage to just two points.

For their part, Motherwell also picked up a 2-2 draw in midweek, squandering a two-goal lead against St. Mirren. Tony Watt scored a brace in that match.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Motherwell vs Rangers kick-off?

Who: Motherwell vs Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Fir Park

When: Sunday, October 31st, 12pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Fans can also stream the game live on Rangers TV.

What’s the team news ahead of Motherwell vs Rangers?

Rangers could welcome Ryan Kent and Ryan Jack back to the side after lengthy injury lay-offs. Neither player was risked in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Aberdeen.

Filip Helander and Nnamdi Ofoborh will continue to watch on from the sidelines.