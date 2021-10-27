A minutes silence will be held prior to kick-off in memory of former Rangers manager Walter Smith who died yesterday, aged 73

Steven Gerrard reckons a Rangers victory over Aberdeen on Wednesday night would be the perfect tribute to Walter Smith, who sadly passed away earlier this week aged 73.

A capacity crowd will arrive at Ibrox on what is likely to be an emotional evening for everyone connected with the Light Blues, 24 hours after the death of one of the club’s greatest ever managers.

Gerrard admitted Gers legend Smith “made him a better person” as he shared a touching tribute in light of the news on Tuesday morning.

The Scottish Champions opened a three-point gap at the top of the table with a battling 2-1 victory over St Mirren on Sunday, a match that saw Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos net his 100th goal for the club.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, ended a dreadful run of ten games without a win on Saturday when they edged out Hibernian 1-0, courtesy of a neat Christian Ramirez goal but the win came at a cost with manager Stephen Glass losing several players to injury.

Supporters inside the ground will pay their respect to Walter Smith with a minutes silence prior to kick-off.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Aberdeen kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Aberdeen

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Wednesday, October 27th, 7.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, the match will not be shown live. Fans outside the UK can stream the game live on Rangers TV.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Aberdeen?

Rangers are unlikely to risk Ryan Kent or Ryan Jack for this fixture but both players are on the verge of a return to the side after lengthy injury lay-offs.

Filip Helander and Nnamdi Ofoborh will continue to watch on from the sidelines.

Aberdeen are facing a defensive injury crisis ahead of their trip to Glasgow with Jack MacKenzie ruled out due to an ankle injury, while Calvin Ramsay and Declan Gallagher were both forced off before half-time during Saturday’s victory over Hibs.

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis played through the pain barrier despite suffering a broken nose, while Michael Devlin, Matty Kennedy and Andrew Considine are long-term absentees.