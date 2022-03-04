Both teams are desperate for three points for vastly different reasons with the Premiership split on the horizon

Rangers will aim to keep the pressure on Premiership leaders Celtic when they entertain tenth-placed Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday as the season starts to draw to a close.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side ended their run of three straight draws on Wednesday night by grinding out a 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened St Johnstone, thanks to Glen Kamara’s early first-half goal.

It marked the first clean sheet in four games for the Light Blues and importantly kept the defending champions hot on the heels of their Glasgow rivals at the top of the table, with just three points separating the two clubs.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara tussles for possession with Aberdeen captain Scott Brown during Tuesday night's Premiership clash at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers remain unbeaten on their home patch domestically so far this season and they will be determined to keep that record in tact against a struggling Aberdeen outfit, without a win in their last nine games.

New Dons boss Jim Goodwin is still awaiting his first three points since leaving St Mirren for the North East last month as he aims to steer the club away from the drop zone and into the top-six before the upcoming split.

The Irishman inherited a squad low in confidence and lacking in momentum as they continue to plummet down the division.

Following a trio of draws, Aberdeen went down 2-1 against Hearts at Tynecastle in midweek. However, the stacked nature of the league at present means they can climb up to sixth with a win this weekend, depending on other results.

Rangers have failed to beat tomorrow’s visitors in their previous two encounters this season, providing some much-needed belief for the Dons ahead of this match.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Aberdeen kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Aberdeen

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Saturday, March 5th – kick-off 3pm

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, the game will not be shown live on TV. Rangers TV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland will be able to stream the game live. Aberdeen fans can listen to live audio of the match via Red TV.

Both clubs are yet to announce if a pay-per-view option will be available to supporters.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Aberdeen?

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is boosted by the return of centre-back Filip Helander and midfielder Ryan Jack, who sat out of the midweek win over St Johnstone.

However, the Dutchman is still without the services of loan duo Aaron Ramsey and Amad Diallo with both players suffering from fitness problems.

Defender Leon Balogun was drafted back into the Gers rear guard on Wednesday night after after helping his team-mates keep a clean sheet, the Nigerian will likely retain his place in the starting line-up.

Aaron Ramsey is back training with Rangers after missing two matches through injury. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Van Bronckhorst received criticism from ex-Rangers striker Kris Boyd earlier this week after making just one substitution in the Light Blues’ previous two outings amid a gruelling schedule of games.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin will travel to Govan without on loan Celtic full-back Adam Montgomery who is carrying a hamstring strain, while defensive duo Michael Devlin and Andrew Considine are nearing a return to competitive action after lengthy lay-offs.