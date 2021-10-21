Steven Gerrard will hope a win over the Danish outfit can kickstart their Group A campaign

Rangers will welcome Brondby to Ibrox Stadium knowing a much-needed victory would revive their hopes of progressing from Group A.

Steven Gerrard’s side trail tonight’s visitors by a point at the foot of the table following defeats to Lyon and Sparta Prague.

The Light Blues have won seven of their previous eight meetings against Danish opposition in European competition but will be meeting an injury-hit Brondby, who claimed their first title in 16 years last season, for the first time.

Neils Frederiksen’s men have struggled domestically so far this season, lying in sixth place – 13 points adrift of Superliga leaders FC Midtjylland but will arrive in Glasgow in confident mood after coming from behind on two occasions to eventually see off Velje 3-2 on Sunday.

A goalless draw with Sparta earned the Group A minnows their first point before suffering a heavy defeat to Lyon on Matchday Two.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Brondby kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Brondby IF

What: Europa League – Group Stage (Matchday Three)

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Thursday, October 21st, 8pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Coverage begins at 7.30pm. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or website.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Brondby?

Rangers will be without midfield linchpin Glen Kamara who is serving a suspension after being sent off against Sparta Prague.

Ryan Kent’s hamstring injury will be assessed after manager Steven Gerrard confirmed he is unlikely to risk the playmaker.

Leon Balogun is expected to keep his place alongside Connor Goldson at centre-half with long-term absentee Filip Helander still ruled out.

Midfielder Ryan Jack has been integrated back into first-team training but is still steadily rebuilding his fitness and remains a few weeks away from featuring.

Gerrard stated: “Everyone has got through the weekend. Ryan Kent is closer, but this game is a little but too soon. Ryan Jack is progressing and should be back around the Aberdeen match.”