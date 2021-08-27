It’s the big one this weekend...

Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Rangers host Celtic in the first Old Firm of the campaign, with both sides desperate to steal a march on their rivals in the race for this season’s Scottish Premiership title.

The Gers head into this one off the back of a goalless draw against Armenian champions FC Alashkert on Thursday evening - a result which proved to be enough to book them a place in the group stage of this year’s Europa League.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hoops also secured a spot in the competition with a 3-2 aggregate win over AZ Alkmaar, but had to settle for a 2-1 defeat on the night in the Netherlands.

Who will be celebrating come full-time on Sunday though?

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below...

What time does Rangers vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox

When: Sunday August 29th, 12pm.

How to watch on TV - Is there a live stream?

Rangers vs Celtic is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Coverage of the clash will start at 11am, while viewers without a Sky Sports subscription can buy a NowTV pass to stream the game live.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Celtic?

Rangers were hit with something of a Covid scare ahead of their Europa League trip to face FC Alashkert in midweek, with several first team players having to isolate.

The likes of James Tavernier, Ryan Kent, and Allan McGregor were among that contingent, while manager Steven Gerrard also stayed at home for the tie.

Gers assistant Gary McAllister did confirm in a press conference that Scott Arfield should be available after suffering a minor toe injury in Armenia, however.