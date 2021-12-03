Two sides at opposite ends of the table clash at Ibrox on Saturday

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will look to extend his undefeated start as Rangers manager to four games when they take on an improving Dundee outfit at Ibrox Stadium.

The Light Blues followed up their convincing win over Livingston at the weekend with a slender 1-0 victory over Hibernian on Wednesday night, courtesy of substitute Kemar Roofe’s late penalty.

Dundee, who have conceded the most Premiership goals this season, managed to free themselves of the relegation zone with a gritty 1-0 over Tayside rivals St Johnstone in midweek, thanks to Danny Mullen’s first-half goal.

James McPake’s side are enjoying an upturn in form and head for Govan having won three of their last four games, but their defensive troubles are still a cause for concern.

The previous meeting between the teams at Dens Park in September was a closely fought encounter as Joe Aribo’s goal proved the difference and the Dark Blues will believe they can make life difficult again for the league leaders.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Dundee kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Dundee

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Saturday, December 4th – kick-off 3pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Unfortunately, the game will not be televised. Rangers are offering a pay-per-view streaming service via Rangers TV. Match passes are available on a one-off basis for a price of £9.99.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Dundee?

Frontman Kemar Roofe stepped off the bench on his return from injury to slot home the winning penalty on Wednesday night and will be pushing for a start.

Centre-back Filip Helander is gradually stepping up his recovery but remains a few weeks away from featuring for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

Ryan Jack will be included in the squad after playing no part at Easter Road in midweek due to fitness concerns, while Leon Balogun is set for a return to training on Sunday.

Van Bronckhorst confirmed: “We have no new injuries from the Hibs game. It will be the same squad I can choose from.

“Ryan will be in the squad and Leon Balogun will train with the team on Sunday, so we look forward to having him back soon.”

Visiting manager James McPake have a fully fit squad to choose from with defender Lee Ashcroft pushing for a return to the starting line-up after injury.