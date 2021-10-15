The Scottish Premiership’s top-two sides go head-to-head as Rangers and Hearts clash at Ibrox

Both Rangers and Hearts will recognise the importance of Saturday’s top-of-the-table encounter at Ibrox Stadium.

Robbie Neilson’s Jambos are the only remaining side yet to taste defeat in the Scottish Premiership this season having won five and drawn three of their eight games to date.

They will be full of confidence and know a victory in Glasgow would see them leapfrog the champions.

The Gers took a slender one-point advantage into the international break and will be eager to pick up from where they left off against Hibernian a fortnight ago as they aim to strengthen their lead at the summit.

Goals from Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos saw the Light Blues come from behind to grind out a 2-1 victory over the Hibees and they will bid to complete a quick-fire double over the Edinburgh clubs.

Steven Gerrard, who has been heavily linked with the Newcastle United job, will be pleased to focus his attention back on league business.

Hearts will be backed by 900 away supporters after the club sold out their allocation for the match.

An intriguing contest in store then and one for fans to savour.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Heart of Midlothian kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Hearts

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Saturday, October 16. Kick-off is at 3pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Despite the magnitude of the fixture, sadly the game will not be live on TV and unfortunately for fans, it will also be unavailable to stream live.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Heart of Midlothian?

Steven Gerrard is hopeful Kemar Roofe will return from international duty with Jamaica in time for Saturday’s game, despite the frontman only flying back from Honduras in the early hours of Friday morning.

Leon Balogun suffered an injury scare while away with Nigeria but is reported to be at full fitness.

Ryan Jack (calf) and Ryan Kent (hamstring) are also on the verge of returning from their respective injuries, according to the Light Blues boss who provided an update on his crocked first-team stars.

He stated: “Kemar is in transit, we are hoping to have him available but will certainly miss today’s session.

“Kent is very close and we hope to have him back training after the weekend, Jack is not too far away and will be back in a couple of weeks.”

Nnamdi Ofoboth (heart issue) and long-term absentee Filip Helander (knee) remain out.

Hearts have no fresh injury concerns to worry about and are at full strength for the trip west.