New Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst will watch his side from the stands at Hampden Park

The post-Steven Gerrard era will kick off this Sunday when Rangers clash with Hibernian, in the second Premier Sports Cup semi-final tie of the weekend.

New Light Blues manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will join newly appointed assistant manager Roy Makaay in the stands as the duo cast an eye over their squad of players.

The Dutchman will hope to lead his team out at the national stadium in next month’s final if they can negotiate a way past a Hibs side desperate to end a four-match losing streak.

The international break came at a good time for the Easter Road outfit following Premiership defeats to Rangers, Dundee United, Aberdeen and Celtic which saw Jack Ross’ men fail to collect any points during the month of October.

It is a less than ideal preparation for the Hibees but they will look to continue their run in the competition after defeating Kilmarnock (2-0) and Dundee United (3-1) in previous rounds.

In contrast, the Gers are on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions and head into the last four tie full of confidence.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Hibernian kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Hibernian

What: Premier Sports Cup semi-final

Where: Hampden Park

When: Sunday, November 21st – kick-off 4pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1. Coverage begins at 3.15pm. The match can be streamed via the Premier Sports player.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Hibernian?

It remains unclear whether Van Bronckhorst will have any input in the Rangers team selection or formation on Sunday.

One player missing for the semi-final clash is attacker Kemar Roofe who suffered an injury while on international duty with Jamaica and is unlikely to be risked.

Midfielder Ryan Jack made his long-awaited comeback prior to the international break and will have continued to build up his fitness over the past fortnight.

Swedish centre-back Filip Helander remains sidelined until the New Year, while Fashion Sakala could start up front after hitting four goals in two games during World Cup qualifying for Zambia.

The Hibees are boosted by defensive duo Darren McGregor and Ryan Porteous both being available for selection after serving recent suspensions.