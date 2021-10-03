The Scottish Champions return to league duty for an early top-of-the-table encounter against Hibs

Rangers will look to re-claim their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table against an unbeaten Hibernian side in an eagerly anticipated clash at Ibrox Stadium.

Steven Gerrard’s side suffered another Europa League setback in midweek as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic, a result which saw them sink to the bottom of Group A.

The Light Blues are likely to face one of their biggest tests of the season to date against Jack Ross’ men who have won four and drawn three of their opening seven domestic games.

Goalkeeper Matt Macey has kept three clean sheets in his last four games and will want to build on that impressive form, while the Premiership’s top scorer Martin Boyle will aim to add to his 10 goals so far this season.

A victory for the Easter Road outfit could see them leapfrog the Gers and Edinburgh rivals Hearts, who the only other team yet to taste defeat.

The match will also serve as a tasty warm-up ahead of next month’s Scottish League Cup semi-final meeting between the sides at Hampden Park.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Hibernian kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Hibernian

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Sunday, October 3. Kick-off is at 3pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Rangers are offering a pay-per-view streaming service via Rangers TV. Match passes are available on a one-off basis for a price of £9.99.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Hibernian?

Connor Goldson is still a doubt after missing Thursday night’s Europa League encounter against Sparta Prague, while Juninho Bacuna faces a battle to recover from a thigh strain in time.

Ryan Kent (hamstring), Ryan Jack (calf)), Nnamdi Ofoboth (heart issue) and long-term absentee Filip Helander (knee) are all unavailable.

Hibernian defender Josh Doig and winger Kyle Magennis are both nursing knocks following their 1-0 over St Johnstone last weekend.

Jamie Murphy could be involved as returned to training earlier this week after pulling his hamstring against Livingston last month.