The Light Blues face a out-of-form Hibs side who have failed to score in their last four Premiership games

Rangers bounced back from their heavy Old Firm derby defeat with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Hearts last weekend and fresh from that dismantling, they will face Edinburgh opposition for the second time in four days when Hibs visit Ibrox.

It has been a challenging start to 2022 for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side so far, having endured a slump in form which saw them surrender their lead at the top of the Premiership table to rivals Celtic.

The reigning champions now find themselves a solitary point behind of the Hoops but they returned to winning ways in impressive style by thrashing the Jambos on Sunday.

Ryan Jack excelled for Rangers in their 5-0 win over Hearts as he made his first starting appearance for the Ibrox club in almost a year. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Alfredo Morelos, back from international duty with Colombia, netted a brace with further goals from Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield and Fashion Sakala wrapping up the points.

The Light Blues have yet to suffer defeat in the league at home this season and they will entertain a Hibernian side who have only won three times on their travels to date.

The Easter Road outfit arrive in Govan on the back of five games without a win following the winter break.

Shaun Maloney’s men lost narrowly to St Mirren in Leith at the weekend, marking the fourth game in a row where Hibs have failed to find the back of the net.

That will be a real cause for concern for Maloney as they prepare to take on the second-best defensive team in the Premiership.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Hibernian kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Hibernian

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium

When: Wednesday, February 9th – kick-off 7.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will bow be shown live on TV. However fans of both clubs can stream the game live via Rangers TV.

Pay-per-view passes are priced at £9.99 and can be purchased via the club’s website.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Hibernian?

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst revealed yesterday that Swedish defender Filip Helander is closing in on a return to action after almost five months on the sidelines.

The centre-back has not played since suffering a knee injury against St Johnstone in September but he has been back in training since the start of the year.

Helander is likely to miss out tonight but could make the matchday squad for their Scottish Cup visit to Annan Athletic this weekend.

On loan Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is still not quite ready to start, despite coming off the bench for the last 15 minutes against Hearts on Sunday.

Rangers defender Filip Helander is closing in on a return to action after being sidelined since last September by a knee injury. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

Van Bronckhorst stated: “We have a strong squad, I’m really happy to have the luxury of a strong squad to select from.

“You want a settled team but you will also always have a need to rotate. Ramsey is not quite ready to start yet. You can see his quality in training and in his early minutes.

“He is improving every day and it is great to see the improvements in only a week.

“Helander is really close to start getting minutes again. Hopefully we can get him involved at the weekend.”